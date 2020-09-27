Large-Scale Fighting Breaks Out Around Karabakh

“The Defense Army [of Nagorno-Karabakh] is successfully repelling the attack,” Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian wrote in a Facebook post. He urged Armenians to trust only official sources and stay vigilant against “giving in to hostile information flows.”

“The enemy has launched an air and missile attack in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Shushan Stepanian, a spokesman for Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

“Azerbaijani forces’ offensives in several directions have been repelled,” Stepanian wrote on Facebook later in the morning. She said Karabakh’s Armenian-backed army side has destroyed three Azerbaijani tanks and shot down “two enemy helicopters and three unmanned aerial vehicles.”

Vahram Poghosian, a spokesman for Karabakh President Ara Harutiunian, likewise accused the Azerbaijani army of starting “active shelling along the entire line of contact.” “Civilian areas are also being shelled, including the capital Stepanakert. We call on the population to take shelter,” he said.

At the same time, Poghosian stressed that “the response will be proportionate, the entire responsibility for the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan and personally with [Azerbaijani] President Ilham Aliyev.”

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, meanwhile, that its frontline troops have launched a “counteroffensive operation along the entire frontline” in response to Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani towns of villages. It admitted losing one helicopter in the fighting.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani governments blamed each other for what appears to be the worst escalation of the Karabakh conflict in years. The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Baku will bear full responsibility for the “aggression unleashed by it.”