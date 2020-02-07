Three Armenian Soldiers Killed In Avalanche

An avalanche in southeastern Armenia killed three soldiers and injured another on Friday.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that rescuers found the bodies of the three contract soldiers -- Private Karapet Nazarian, Sergeant Tigran Arzumanian and Sergeant Nver Shahbazian -- at an Armenian army post in the mountainous Syunik province which was hit by the powerful downslide.

The fourth soldier, Private Hamlet Mirzoyan, suffered minor injuries and was rescued from under the snow, the ministry said in a statement. It described his condition as “satisfactory.”

“An investigation is conducted to ascertain circumstances of the incident,” added the statement.

The soldiers were apparently deployed on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave. The Defense Ministry did not reveal the precise location of their outpost.

Avalanche casualties among military personnel and civilians in Armenian have been relatively rare.