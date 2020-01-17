“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” accuses Armenia’s former rulers of plotting to overthrow the current government and alleges that members of the Constitutional Court are part of this creeping “coup.” “At any moment they may decide to declare Nikol Pashinian’s government illegal,” claims the paper. It says that they are not only spreading fake news but also trying to form “some counterweight against the authorities.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” complains that most Armenians still feel that people demonstrating against various government decisions or policies are definitely right. “The reasons for this sentiment are understandable,” writes the paper. “With a handful of exceptions, this has for decades been the case in Armenia. In hopes of solving their problems, victims of one or another injustice simply organized protests, having no other means of communication with the authorities … We now have a situation where everyone is by and large in favor of changes and believes that Armenia must become a more modern state. But everyone thinks that everything except the ‘traditional’ practices of their sphere must change.” The paper says that this sentiment is fanned and exploited by the country’s former leaders.

“Aravot” comments on Armenian reactions to Human Rights Watch’s latest annual report on human rights practices around the world, including Armenia. The paper says pro-government and opposition forces cherry-picked different parts of the report fitting their conflicting political agendas. “The authorities maintain that Human Rights Watch glorified Armenia’s post-revolution achievements while the oppositions are convinced that the organization voiced devastating criticism of the state of human rights in Armenia,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)