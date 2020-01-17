Former Armenian Security Chief Found Shot Dead

Georgi Kutoyan, who headed Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) in the final years of former President Serzh Sarkisian’s rule, was found shot to death in Yerevan on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee, Naira Harutiunian, reported in the afternoon that Kutoyan’s body had a gunshot wound then it was discovered at a Yerevan apartment “a short while ago.”

Forensic experts and other officers of the law-enforcement agency are already “working at the scene,” Harutiunian wrote on Facebook. She did not say whether they believe the 39-year-old committed suicide or was shot by someone else.

A lawyer by education, Kutoyan had worked as an assistant to Sarkisian from 2011 until his surprise appointment as director of the NSS in February 2016. He was sacked by newly elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in May 2018 immediately after the “Velvet Revolution” that toppled the country’s former leader.

Kutoyan has made no public statements since then. He also kept a low profile during his tenure.

Armen Ashotian, the deputy chairman of Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK), said he is shocked by the “murder” of Kutoyan. “This tragic incident is very strange and raises many questions,” he wrote, demanding a “transparent and comprehensive” investigation from law-enforcement authorities.

Kutoyan is the second former senior security official found shot dead in the last four months. Hayk Harutiunian, a former chief of the Armenian police, was found dead in his country house in September.

Harutiunian reportedly had a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators suggested that he committed suicide.

In the months leading up to his death, Harutiunian was repeatedly interrogated in an ongoing criminal investigation into the 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan. The Special Investigative Service, which is conducting that inquiry, told the Armenpress news agency that it never questioned Kutoyan as a witness or suspect.