“When the leader of a post-Soviet state initiates constitutional changes he very likely does so in order to extend his rule,” writes “Aravot.” “In countries like ours, there is no culture of resigning in a dignified manner after completing a term in office. Usually they invent some ploys to keep sitting on the same or altered throne forever.” The paper says Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing the same goal in his latest drive to amend Russia’s constitution. Putin wants to stay in power for the rest of his life, it claims.

“Zhoghovurd” says that under Armenian law Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has only two more months to choose the new heads of Armenia’s Police and National Security Service (NSS). “These agencies have been run by acting heads for the last four months,” explains the paper. They cannot temporarily these posts for more than six months. “What is the reason for this uncertain situation?” the paper goes on. “It is possible that the prime minister cannot find trustworthy individuals in the security agencies.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” weighs in on a growing debate in Armenia about whether media outlets and social media users should be allowed to spread false or slanderous information and whether a government crackdown on them would constitute a violation of freedom of speech. “Those who carry out such propaganda against the authorities and political beneficiaries of that think they can spread any lies and nobody has the right to tell them off because freedom of speech is an absolute right,” writes the pro-government paper. “The opposite side believes, however, that … there is a limit beyond which there is a state interest which everyone must reckon with.” The daily controlled by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s family goes on to accuse unnamed media outlets of “using freedom of speech against Armenia’s state interests.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)