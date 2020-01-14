“Zhamanak” says that Armenia never had a competitive “political field” at least until the 2018 “Velvet Revolution.” The paper says that even after the revolution politics in Armenia is regarded by many as a “means for supporting one’s family” and preserving personal wealth accumulated under the former regimes. “It has still not been socially defined as a motive,” it says. “Therefore, there is and there will be no politics.”

“That politics is a dirty business has long been known,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “But even the worst pessimists could not have foreseen that political propaganda in Armenia will be turned into fights without rules. One can understand, though, those who lost power and declared themselves political opposition as a result of the revolution.” The pro-government paper says they now realize that the current authorities will not back away from “solving crimes committed in the past” and therefore “resist as much as they can” and do not avoid dishonest or immoral actions.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Armenian travel agencies are seriously concerned about the toughening of financial and other penalties for traffic rule violations which took effect on January 1. The paper says this is particularly true for the drivers of tourist buses and minibuses. “Those buses are usually parked near hotels and restaurants, but not all restaurants and hotels located in the city center have parking lots,” it says, adding that their drivers therefore have no choice but to break parking rules. They will now face heavier fines that could ultimately result in the suspension of their driving licenses.

(Lilit Harutiunian)