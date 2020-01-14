Armenian Airline Resumes Flights To Iran

An Armenian airline resumed regular flights between Yerevan and Tehran on Tuesday just two days after suspending them for security reasons.

A passenger jet of Armenia Airways flew to the Iranian capital in the morning and carried out a return flight to Yerevan in the evening. The next Yerevan-Tehran flights are scheduled for Wednesday.

“We will continue the flights,” a spokesperson for the private carrier told the Armenpress news agency.

According to the Armenia Airways representative, the company decided to resume the service after contacting the Iranian Embassy in Armenia and receiving “guarantees” of the safety of flights in Iran’s airspace.

Armenia Airways earlier decided to cancel a Yerevan-Tehran flight scheduled for Sunday “due to safety reasons.” It announced the decision one day after Iran admitted that its military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8, killing all 176 people aboard.

Later on Sunday, Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee said it has advised local airlines to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace for the time being given the “new circumstances” of the air disaster. The government agency said such a measure is recommended by the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency.

The January 8 air disaster also led to the cancellation of regular flights between Yerevan and the northern Iraqi city of Erbil operated by Iraq’s UR Airlines. The latter appears to have not resumed them so far.