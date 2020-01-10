Lragir.am claims that Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave is “at the center of Iran’s interests” not least because of Turkish military presence there. The publication critical of Russia says that Nakhichevan’s current status was defined by a Russian-Turkish treaty signed in 1921. It says that that the Armenian victory in the 1991-1994 war for Nagorno-Karabakh ran counter to the spirit and strategic aim of that treaty.

“Zhamanak” reports and comments on the Armenian government’s decision to sharply raise bonus payments made to parents having their first or second child. “There is no doubt that it made an absolutely welcome decision which can prove essential for changing the demographic situation in Armenia,” writes the paper. “However, the base levels are so low that repatriation must be the prime target in the drive to change the demographic situation. Things in Armenia must be good for everyone except criminal elements, carriers of the criminal culture and, of course, lazy persons and parasites.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” wonders what most ordinary Armenians will do if they see thieves stealing cash from a pensioner or a schoolchild in broad daylight. “They will certainly step in and not allow that,” writes the pro-government paper. But echoing statements by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, it says many people do not care when they are not issued with cash receipts in shops or restaurants. It deplores a popular perception that reporting such instances of tax evasion is not an honorable thing to do. “There is such a belief because this criminal subculture was for decades propagated in our country,” it says. “And it was propagated with the help of the [former] authorities because they shared in those sums stolen from the state. Now we have a situation where the government stance on the issue has changed radically but the pace of change in the public consciousness is not satisfactory.”

