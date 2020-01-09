“Zhamanak” suggests that the United States and Iran seem to be avoiding a “self-destructive” military confrontation for now. The paper speculates that this will “substantially weaken Turkey’s and Russia’s regional positions” because Iran will retain its leading role in the region. “If the U.S. decides to … help Iran on that issue the Americans will be able to solve numerous problems in terms of management of regional policy and to further narrow Ankara’s and Moscow’s room for maneuver,” it says.

Lragir.am looks at Armenia’s declared neutrality on the latest standoff between the U.S. and Iran. “It has to be noted that in this situation neutrality is one thing for, say, Singapore and another thing for Armenia, which is located in an area of dramatic developments,” writes the publication. “Also at the epicenter of those dramatic developments are Armenian communities [in the Middle East.] In these circumstances neutrality takes on a relative meaning and significance.” It says that Yerevan should therefore “work with” both Tehran and Washington to try to secure its national interests.

“The situation is extremely unpredictable,” “Haykakan Zhamanak” says in reference to the U.S.-Iran conflict. “All that is happening in our region, not far from Armenia. It is evident that even if it ends in a toughening of Western sanctions against Iran that will also have a certain impact on Armenia. But the prospect of hostilities also cannot be ruled out, and that means the situation could sharply escalate on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Line of Contact as well.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)