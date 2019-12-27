“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that Nikol Pashinian’s government has not been “determined” and “revolutionary” enough so far and therefore gives a cautious assessment of its track record in 2019. “The next year will be very difficult for the authorities,” writes the paper. “Over the last one and a half years the judicial system has not been reformed, the problem of the Constitutional Court not resolved and security agencies … have remained politically orphaned, which is inadmissible … If the authorities continue treat the necessity of judicial reforms with the same sluggishness and nonchalance they will have very serious problems.”

Lragir.am says that the October 1999 assassinations in the Armenian parliament must at last be “solved” but is skeptical on that score. The publication cautions that politicians have long exploited the tragedy for their interests and spread “half-truths” about it.

“Aravot” says that “the masterminds and sponsors” of the 1999 killings remain unknown. “All citizens of Armenia, all Armenians of the world want those who prodded the terrorists and contributed to the crime to also stand trial,” writes the newspaper editor. “I think nobody doubts that there were such people. But I very much doubt that it is possible to uncover the truth at the moment. There will be journalistic articles, Facebook posts, interviews, discussions. Various people will come up with theories based on their and their groups’ interests. The process will thus be purely political.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)