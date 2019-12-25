“Zhamanak” comments on Russia’s plans to “double the combat potential” of its military base in Armenia. The paper critical of Russia says that Moscow has still not clarified “within the framework of which security system it regards its military base in Armenia as a factor of stability.” It claims that Russia may well remain committed to what it describes as an anti-Armenian Russian-Turkish pact signed in 1921.

“This year has been a year of hopes and emotions,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “There were high expectations from the new authorities. The people wanted rapid change after the [2018] popular movement. This is probably the reason why the events and changes that occurred in 2019 did not quite leave up to the people’s expectations and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s and his team’s policies were often not popular. But it is fair to say that Nikol Pashinian’s team has been in power for only one year and could not have met everyone’s expectations within one year.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” blasts veteran politician Vazgen Manukian for accusing the current authorities of undermining state institutions, democracy and “national ideas.” “So [according to Manukian] before the revolution our state rested on two key pillars, democracy and national ideas, and the new authorities are tearing down these pillars,” the pro-government daily comments tartly. “That is, Armenia was a democratic country under Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian but is not now. It looks like Vazgen Manukian and other proponents of this view believe that democracy is a system where the leader of a country gets elected through fraud and intimidation while those protesting against that are thrown into prison and, if necessary, killed.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)