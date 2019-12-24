Lragir.am comments on the decision by the state Commission on the Prevention of Corruption to launch an inquiry into Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutian who is facing opposition allegations of conflict of interest. The publication wonders if the inquiry will put Marutian in serious trouble. “The Yerevan mayor has already been under strong [opposition] attack for some time,” it says, adding that he too is to blame for that.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that former President Serzh Sarkisian chaired on Monday a meeting of the ruling board of his Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). Citing a short statement released by the HHK, the paper says Sarkisian and his top political allies discussed recent political and economic developments in Armenia as well as foreign policy issues. It dismisses HHK concerns about security challenges facing Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, pointing to a serious reduction in ceasefire violations in the Karabakh conflict zone observed since October 2018.

“Aravot” comments on the controversy surrounding the election of the new chairman of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA). The paper claims that Armenians are now more interested in betting than football games themselves. “Of course it is now impossible to imagine any area of human activity without business, without sales and signings of footballers and without expectations of revenue,” it says in an editorial. “But business must not be an end in itself. After all, it’s a means of providing services to the people where the ‘supplier’ and the ‘consumer’ must have mutually warm feelings. In Armenia … everything is extremely politicized.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)