“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” accuses Ruben Hayrapetian, the former chairman of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), of making unethical statements ahead of the upcoming election of the new FFA chief. Hayrapetian also said that he keeps Soviet Armenia’s football archives containing “lots of interesting stuff” in his home. The paper says that his possession of those documents is legal. “The archives belong to the Football Federation and law-enforcement bodies must do something about that,” it says.

“Zhamanak” reports that the Armenian government on Thursday appointed Styopa Safarian, a political analyst sympathetic to it, as chairman of the Public Council, an advisory body formed by former President Serzh Sarkisian in 2008. The paper says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian urged Safarian to turn the council into a “platform of communication” with political groups not represented in the Armenian parliament. “It is evident that the prime minister envisages a certain political function for the Public Council,” it says. “Nikol Pashinian thus also stated that political developments in Armenia … will not be confined to the circle of parliamentary forces.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” criticizes about 60 artists and public figures from Armenia and Russia who have signed a petition calling for former President Robert Kocharian’s release from prison. The paper wonders if they would also sign a statement saying that everyone in Armenia is equal before the law and must be held accountable for “crimes committed by them.” “They would probably not because the [pro-Kocharian] statement signed by them testifies to the contrary. They say that Kocharian should be freed just because he is a former president and because his current status is unnatural, so to speak.”

