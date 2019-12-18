“Aravot” says that the opposition Bright Armenia Party (LHK) would be wrong to recall Davit Khazhakian, the sole member of the Yerevan city council affiliated with it, because of disagreements with council members representing another opposition party. The paper dismisses LHK leaders’ arguments that many voters do not differentiate between Khazhakian and the other council members known for their harsh personal attacks on Mayor Hayk Marutian. “It is very beneficial for the authorities to see the [former ruling] HHK, regarded by them as thieves and plunderers driven by revanchist motives, act like the only opposition force,” it says. “The HHK also wants to be the only opposition force and rally people, disaffected for various reasons, around it.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” questions LHK leader Edmon Marukian’s claim that the party has already discussed the wisdom of Khazhakian’s continued work in the city council before. “Other members of the Yerevan council learned about that from media outlets that covered [Marukian’s] news conference,” writes the paper. It also argues that the LHK did not discuss its concerns with the Hanrapetutyun party, which has been allied to it until now.

Lragir.am reacts to HHK Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotian’s claim that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian needs to call snap general elections in order to avoid making concessions to Azerbaijan sought by international mediators. The publication claims that the HHK’s desire is “understandable” because if such elections were held soon only Pashinian’s bloc and the HHK would win seats in Armenia’s next parliament.

