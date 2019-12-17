“Haykakan Zhamanak” dismisses opposition criticism of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s claim that “the entire state system is resisting the revolution.” It says many in Armenia are wrongly interpreting Pashinian’s statement as “self-criticism” and admission that “the revolution has failed.” “The revolution is not over, it has simply entered a more difficult phase because the state governance system is indeed resisting,” writes the paper controlled by Pashinian. It points the finger at civil servants holding lower- and mid-level positions in government agencies. It claims that they are unhappy with the ongoing fight against corruption. “There is no doubt that we need a new kind of state governance system,” it says. “Steps taken in that direction are already visible.”

“Zhamanak” reports that the Armenian government wants to give more investigative powers to the national tax and customs services. “The government has already circulated a corresponding draft,” writes the paper. “Until now only the National Security Service (NSS) and the police have had such powers. It is evident that the government is trying to transfer some of the powers vested in the NSS to other state bodies because of its unhidden distrust of the NSS.”

Lragir.am comments on Turkey’s threats to shut down U.S. military bases on Turkish soil and reports that some U.S. fighter jets stationed there have already been withdrawn from the country. The publication says that the end of U.S. military presence in Turkey would also have important ramifications for the South Caucasus and, in particular, increase Armenia’s geopolitical significance.

(Lilit Harutiunian)