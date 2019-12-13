“Zhamanak” says that the Armenian genocide resolutions adopted by both houses of the U.S. Congress are significant despite not being legally binding. The paper believes that their passage was made possible by the ongoing reassessment of Turkey’s role and place in U.S. foreign policy. “Turkey is having a status downgrade in the U.S. policy strategy, which means that Washington is thus sending signals to the regional security status quo that was formed as a result of the Artsakh [war] victory,” it says.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” claims that in his latest newspaper interview former President Robert Kocharian “voiced threats” and “called on Artsakh to turn on Armenia.” “When you read [the interview] you get astonished and wonder who ruled Armenia for ten years,” writes the paper very critical of Kocharian and sympathetic to another ex-president, Levon Ter-Petrosian. It scoffs at Kocharian’s claim that most Armenians wanted to see Ter-Petrosian jailed when he became president in 1998. “In a sense, this can be considered a crime confession,” it says. “The guy admitted that he decided who should be jailed and who shouldn’t. Robert Kocharian is accused of concrete crimes, the most important of which is the March 1 massacre.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports on controversy caused by the authorities’ decision to spend about $900,000 on celebrations of the New Year in Yerevan. The paper wonders “what exactly that huge sum will be spent on.” It says that the funding was allocated despite what it sees as a lack of visible improvements in municipal administration. It says there are still no signs of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutian delivering on his election campaign promises given one year ago.

