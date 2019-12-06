Lragir.am says that the criminal charges against Serzh Sarkisian came after months of speculation about his arrest spread by his son-in-law Mikael Minasian and top political allies. “It appears that the question of Serzh Sarkisian’s arrest is a matter of very serious discussion within the former ruling regime,” writes the publication. “This probably explains why Sarkisian wishes to be arrested in order to prove something and dispel doubts.” It claims that Armen Ashotian, the deputy chairman of the Sarkisian’s HHK party, has effectively challenged the authorities to arrest the former president.

“Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian have many similarities but there is a huge difference between their resources,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “We are not talking about the financial component. Their resources are almost equal on that front. We are talking about organization, foreign policy, public perceptions and chronology.” The paper says that while Kocharian is heavily reliant on support from the Kremlin Sarkisian has a more extensive foreign policy “arsenal.” “Over the years Sarkisian forged cordial relations in some European structures and … can expect some political and moral support from those structures,” it says. “For all his contentious past, Sarkisian is viewed by Europe as a politician who surrendered power without resorting to any adventures. This is what makes him very different from Kocharian.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says the HHK claims that Sarkisian is persecuted for political reasons were predictable. The paper laughs off the former ruling party’s allegations that the criminal case is aimed at distracting Armenians from unfavorable developments over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The Artsakh issue is not the kind of topic from which one can deflect the public’s attention,” it says.

(Lilit Harutiunian)