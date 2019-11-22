Lragir.am reports that in a televised interview aired on Thursday former National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsian pointedly declined to say whether he thinks Armenia’s and Nagorno-Karabakh’s security is in danger now. The publication believes Vanetsian thus hinted that he does see serious security challenges facing Armenia. It says that should have specified those dangers or at least alerted relevant authorities about them. “Either Artur Vanetsian is playing [a game] or someone else is playing with Artur Vanetsian and that game is against the state, not Nikol Pashinian with whom Vanetsian may have issues,” it says.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” reacts to Vanetsian’s remark that activities of U.S. billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) pose a security threat to Armenia. The paper says he did not say what he did to neutralize the alleged threat or why he did not speak about it earlier when he ran the NSS.

“Aravot” says former President Serzh Sarkisian and his Republican Party (HHK) should at last publicly talk about why the vast majority of Armenians wanted to remove him from power in 2018. “If the Republicans say that there was no unanimous public demand for their exit then they are detached from reality,” writes the paper. It hopes that at least some HHK figures are “sober” enough to wonder why Sarkisian sparked jubilant scenes across Armenia when he announced his resignation in April 2018. “HHK members have a self-consoling answer to that question: [anti-Sarkisian] propaganda, Facebook, political techniques, the Soros fund and so on,” it says. “That is also a sign of their detachment from reality because these are the tools of a revolution but not its causes. One of the causes is plain to see. People were furious that Serzh Sarkisian had promised not to become prime minister after the [2015] constitutional changes only to break that pledge later on.”

“There are also are more in-depth causes,” continues “Aravot.” “The type of government which the former authorities chose was wrong, unnatural and could not have had a happy ending for them. It was based on corruption, abuses and distortion of the popular will during elections. This is what the Republicans must admit. If they don’t, then they will leave the political arena just like the [the previous ruling party] HHSh.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)