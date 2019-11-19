“Zhamanak” comments on the creation by veteran politician Vazgen Manukian of the Vernatun political “club,” which is meant to serve as a forum for political and public figures critical of Armenia’s current leadership. Many of them are allies or supporters of former Presidents Serzh Sarkisian and Robert Kocharian. The paper says that as recently as 18 months ago they were too scared of the public to criticize Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. “But it has to be noted that one and a half years have passed since the turbulent revolutionary period and fortunately things have calmed down,” it says, adding that it is only natural that Pashinian’s detractors are increasingly speaking up and trying to join forces. “Economic and political competition” is vital for Armenia, concludes the paper.

“Armenia has to become part of the civilized world by having a modern economy and a healthy society,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “That will greatly help to enhance our security. This certainly carries some risks because it will reduce Armenia’s dependence on foreign poles. Those poles will definitely not like that. But we have to follow that path.” Armenia’s traditional heavy reliance on foreign powers has always had “tragic” consequences for the country, says the paper controlled by Pashinian. “The Armenian authorities are now trying to stop that vicious course,” it goes on. “The success [of this effort] is not guaranteed by 100 percent. What is guaranteed by almost 100 percent instead is [the country’s] failure in case of keeping everything unchanged.”

“Zhoghovurd” wonders if there is any chance of the U.S. Senate passing a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide. The paper says that the resolution was effectively blocked last week by Republican Senator Lindsay Graham. It claims that Graham’s stance is not an insurmountable obstacle to its passage.

(Lilit Harutiunian)