“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” says that Armenia “has finally been freed from corrupt governors”, which “already gives the country some breathing space and a general optimistic mood for doing and creating something.” “But the problem is that the mafia of [ex-President Serzh] Sarkisian in fact goes unpunished. Despite several criminal cases, Sarkisian, his brother and son-in-law continue to avoid justice and enjoy their business empires built through plunder,” the daily writes, rebuking investigators for working “at a snail’s pace” and the government for failing to put in place its touted “transitional justice.”

“Zhamanak” suggests that the statement by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutiunian about members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) “inside and outside Armenia” has exacerbated differences within this political party. “Diaspora-based Dashnak organizations are clearly trying to distance themselves from representatives of the Armenia-based bodies who for 20 years have cooperated with former Armenian authorities, acquiring businesses and multimillion-dollar wealth as a result of this cooperation, and because of that have been rejected by the Armenian public. Moreover, representatives of Diaspora-based Dashnak organizations meet with representatives of Armenia’s new government with great pleasure, discuss projects and issues concerning repatriation with them. The campaign against Minister Harutiunian is coordinated by former representative of the ARF Bureau Hrant Markarian, but such a manner of action will only increase the differences inside the party, which we are going to see in the future,” the paper claims.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes: “What is taking place in Armenia these days is largely a result of collision of two different systems of values. It may seem that the old and traditional clashes with the new and modern. But in reality everything is much more complex. All resources are being mobilized against the authorities as a result of which quite an odd situation has emerged. Those who fight for the preservation of the Armenian language, history, the Armenian church, traditional values and those who glorify the criminal subculture have appeared in the same trench against the authorities. It is clear that students who boycott classes and those who defend ‘thieves-in-law’ are different types of people, but in both cases struggle is waged for so-called traditional values, as a result of which a collective character of a conservative Armenian is formed – a man immensely loving the Armenian language, literature and history and feeling proud of classical composers like Komitas, but listening to the pop music of Vle and Armenchik, a law-abiding citizen who respects the underworld.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)