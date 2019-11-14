‘Numerous’ Cases Of Illegal Adoption Revealed In Armenia

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has announced the revelation of “numerous” cases of foreigners illegally adopting Armenian children sparking a public outcry across the South Caucasus nation.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NSS said “two citizens of Armenia have used their contacts in one of the local maternity hospitals and at several agencies and orphanages to organize the adoption of more than 30 babies by citizens of Italy with gross violations of Armenian laws.”

The NSS Investigation Department has launched a criminal case in connection with the alleged crimes and investigation is underway, the statement added.

No other details, including on the current status of the illegally adopted babies, has yet been reported.

The scarcity of information released by Armenian government agencies in this regard has fueled speculations in society about a possible “sale of baby organs” involved.

“There is no word about any sale of organs at this time. If there is any additional information in this regard it will be reported,” Security Council Secretary Armen Grigorian said.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosian also reacted to the NSS’s statement. In a Facebook post he wrote: “The enforcement of law must take place in all areas, and the government’s efforts in this regard are unstoppable, especially in such a delicate area as children’s rights protection where we need to be particularly attentive to protect the best interests of the child. Any medical institution or health care provider that has been or will continue to be involved in such illegal schemes must be held accountable by the full force of the law.”

According to the NSS’s statement, the illegal adoption cases took place in 2016-18. During that period a total of 54 children were officially adopted in Armenia by foreigners and were taken abroad. Most of the adoptions from Armenia are made by citizens of Italy and the United States.