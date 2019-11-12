Armenian PM Meets French President In Paris

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum on November 12.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s official website, Macron thanked Pashinian for accepting the invitation to attend the event and highlighted “the importance of developing cooperation with friendly Armenia in different directions.”

In his turn, the Armenian prime minister reportedly thanked the French leader for “the warm reception and the high level of organization of the forum.” He said that “meetings held on different occasions give a new impetus to the development and strengthening of bilateral ties.”

According to the report, Pashinian and Macron discussed “the urgent issues of the Armenian-French relations, as well as steps taken towards launching the Armenia-EU dialogue on visa liberalization.”

“The two parties stressed the importance of organizing high-level mutual visits and reaching an appropriate agreement in that direction,” it added.

Pashinian arrived in the French capital on Monday for a two-day working visit during which, besides attending the Paris Peace Forum, he was also scheduled to take part in the proceedings of the 40th UNESCO General Conference and visit the Office of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie to meet with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.

On November 11, Pashinian and his wife Anna Hakobian attended an official reception hosted on behalf of the French president at the Élysée Palace.