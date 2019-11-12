The editor of “Aravot” suggests that the recent article of imprisoned former President Robert Kocharian published on the website of Russia’s Sputnik-Armenia news agency “has left an unpleasant impression on many.” “In this case I agree with the majority. It is really ugly when an Armenian politician in such a brazen manner asks for assistance from another country – in this case from Russia. Though, it is clear that jailed people usually resort to any means to improve their situation,” the daily’s editor writes.

“Zhamanak” describes Kocharian’s latest article as “anti-American” and claims that the former president thus was “alerting Russia” that “Armenia is being taken away” from it. “But in reality it is not Armenia but Kocharian’s status as the country’s opposition leader that is being taken away,” the daily writes, indicating that former President Serzh Sarkisian is “apparently passing on to more active steps.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes: “The former government must have thought that the right way is to protract the final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and preserve the status quo. But time has shown that it is impossible. It is not right or wrong, it is practically impossible. The world, including our main ally, does not tolerate that and even arm Azerbaijan. Eventually, everything will lead to the repetition of the April 2016 outbreak of fighting and in this war we will have no allies as we did not have any three and a half years ago… The question now is whether we should continue the policy of the previous government that already failed once or activate the negotiation process for Azerbaijan to become more constructive under international pressure or at least to make it clear that the unconstructive party is Azerbaijan. After all, besides Azerbaijan, the whole world accepts that the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh should be decided by a legally binding expression of will. The Armenian side is exerting pressure in this direction, because it has found the weak point of the opponent and simultaneously it is strengthening its army.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)