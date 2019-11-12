Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian attended an official reception hosted on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrived in Paris on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will take part in a peace forum and a United Nations event.

Accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan, Prime Minister Pashinian arrived in the Champs Elysees late on November 11. According to the press office of the Armenian leader, there Pashinian attended an official reception hosted on behalf of Macron in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the Second Paris Peace Forum.

Pashinian was met by Macron at the Champs Elysees.

The official reception was attended by United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, PRC Vice President Wang Qishan, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and others.

Today, November 12, the Armenian premier was scheduled to attend the opening of the Second Paris Peace Forum and a thematic discussion, at which he will deliver a speech. According to his press office, Pashinian will present a symbolic gift to the Library of the Paris Peace Forum.

As part of his visit to Paris, the Armenian premier will also visit the Office of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie to meet with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo. The Prime Minister and his spouse are scheduled to call at the UNESCO Headquarters to take part in the proceedings of the 40th UNESCO General Conference. Pashinian is expected to deliver a speech during a panel discussion. According to the report, the Armenian premier will then meet with UNESCO Secretary General Audrey Azoulay and will give an interview to the UNESCO Press Office.

During the visit, the Armenian prime minister and his spouse will meet with the heads of the local Armenian community’s spiritual and secular organizations. An official reception will be held in honor of Nikol Pashinian and Anna Hakobian, at which the prime pinister will deliver a speech.