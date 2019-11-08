“Zhamanak” suggests that by filing bail requests only to get them rejected former President Robert Kocharian is actually seeking to protract his trial. It writes: “It is evident that besides its visible part the process has some deep layers and part of them is the public statement of Kocharian’s successor, ex-President Serzh Sarkisian who stated recently about his being ready to get arrested and added that ‘the time for a sincere conversation with the public is approaching.’ By doing so, Sarkisian perhaps got rid of any obligation to work for the release of Kocharian.”

The editor of “Aravot” writes sardonically: “When Artur Vanetsian held the post of the National Security Service (NSS) director he was not only a symbol of anti-corruption fight but also a person who was reviving Armenian soccer [as chief of the soccer federation]. Now [after his resignation as the NSS director] it turns out that not only he is a conspirator, but also the one who is ruining our soccer and that all his steps are wrong and unlawful.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” suggests that no consensus has yet been formed in the Armenian society as to what state it wants to have and what steps are necessary for that. “Often approaches are mutually extreme. On the one hand, we have those who think that we are an exceptional people and should not care about development trends in the modern-day world. On the other hand, we have quite a few who think that we should totally immerse into the global whirlpool and that anything that is part of national traditions is regressive… By the way, both sides consider the moderate position to be a betrayal,” the daily writes.

(Lilit Harutiunian)