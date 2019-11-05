“Hraparak” comments on the controversial “experimental street performance” staged by a group of artists near a central Yerevan metro station over the weekend, suggesting that there are more reasons for the society than just “the poor quality of the show” to be resentful. “The first reason is that taxpayer money has been allocated for something highly doubtful in terms of usefulness and taste. And the second reason is that in this performance people see far-reaching dubious goals towards the ratification by Armenia of the Istanbul Convention [dealing with domestic violence], promotion of homosexual relations and infringement upon Armenian national traditions,” the paper writes.

The editor of “Aravot” supports the position of Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Sports Arayik Harutiunian over the scandalous street performance in Yerevan: “The criticism against Harutiunian is ungrounded. Most of the critics are people who sincerely believe that a street performance or a rock concert can ruin our national system of values. But there are also a few cynics who realize that this is a false agenda, but intentionally spread disinformation for political and propaganda purposes… If the minister prohibits the performance, it will amount to censorship, which is prohibited under Armenia’s constitution.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” suggests that it is hard for former senior officials to find arguments to criticize the current government on major issues such as the Karabakh settlement, the environment, the economy, etc. “That’s why they are talking about other things, alleging that the current authorities are against national values, that they are destroying the army, are engaged in conspiracies against Nagorno-Karabakh, make extravagant expenditures and so on,” the daily writes.

