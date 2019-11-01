“Hraparak” says that most Armenians are now more “tolerant” and lenient towards the current authorities than the previous ones because they are the ones who brought those “young people” to power last year. The paper says their main expectation from the government is integrity and dedication. “We are sick and tired of crooks, hypocrites and those who place their personal interests above public interests,” it writes.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” scoffs at former President Serzh Sarkisian’s declared readiness to be arrested if that will make the people “glad and happy.” The paper says that Sarkisian already made them happy when he decided to resign in April last year. It claims that the resignation of Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasian is also a forgone conclusion. The paper also takes a swipe at the current authorities, denouncing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s confidential decision to double his ministers’ salaries and his possible plans to buy a new state aircraft for him. “They have decided to buy a new airplane for $55 million just for travelling to the United States on a single flight,” it says, decrying this “unmatched extravagance.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” is also scathing about Sarkisian’s latest public remarks. The pro-government paper says Sarkisian did not say that there are no legal grounds for his arrest because he never committed any crimes. “Instead, Serzh Sarkisian is saying that the people and the state will gain nothing from his arrest,” it says, adding that there is no reason why he must not be prosecuted if there emerges evidence of his involvement in corruption or other crimes. In that case, it says, “future leaders of the state will always bear in mind that such a prospect also awaits them and will act only in conformity with the law.” The paper controlled by Pashinian notes at the same time that “the imprisonment of former heads of state is not a good thing in itself, hampers government continuity in some way and even affects the international reputation of the state and trust in state institutions.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)