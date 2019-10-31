“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of a resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide was a “long-awaited event” warmly welcomed by Armenia and its worldwide Diaspora. “Many are wondering, though, what concrete consequences that will have and what the next steps will be,” editorializes the paper. “These are quite complex questions and hardly anyone can give clear-cut answers to them.” It points out in this regard that “the U.S. government has not yet officially recognized the Armenian genocide” and that the House only called on the government to do so. It also says that the House resolution is the result of the latest tensions in U.S.-Turkish relations.

“Zhoghovurd” says that Azerbaijan responded to the passage of the resolution by having its troops open fire on Armenian villages and army positions in the northern Tavush province. The Armenian Defense Ministry warned Baku on Wednesday against resorting to more such “provocations.” The paper says that the international community and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in particular must react to the truce violation.

Ara Kocunyan, the editor of the Turkish-Armenian newspaper Jamanak, tells “Hraparak” that the small Armenian community in Turkey is not thrilled by the House resolution. “We do not fear anything but Turkey’s Armenians have a much better idea of how this issue must be solved because they live in Turkey.” Genocide resolutions passed by foreign parliaments do not accelerate such a “final solution,” claims Kocunyan.

Meanwhile, “168 Zham” quotes Harut Sassounian, an Armenian-American newspaper editor, as saying that a similar resolution was introduced in the U.S. Senate recently and has since been backed by 18 senators. Sassounian also notes that both congressional resolutions are non-binding and may not influence U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Sargis Harutyunyan)