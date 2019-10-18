“Aravot” says that the Armenian authorities must not target Hrayr Tovmasian’s family in their drive to oust the chairman of the Constitutional Court Chairman. It says that Tovmasian for years “served” Armenia’s former leadership, rather than “the state and the law,” and must therefore not continue to sit on the country’s highest court. The newspaper editor believes that his resignation is a “political and ethical” issue. “Should it also have criminal consequences?” he writes. “I don’t know. Even if it should, only Tovmasian, and not his father and children, must be held accountable. Disturbing his relatives can leave the impression of psychological pressure aimed forcing Tovmasian to step down after the Constitutional Court’s refusal to do so.”

“Zhamanak” says that many Armenians were shocked by this week’s killing of an on-duty police officer in Yerevan by suspected robbers. The paper says that Tigran Arakelian’s death could spur a public debate on the role of Armenian law-enforcement bodies and their radical reform.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” looks at the “propaganda war” which it says is waged against the Armenian government. “One gets the impression that some invisible hand is consistently raising tensions in Armenia-Artsakh relations,” writes the pro-government paper. “And they do that in a quite inept fashion … They spread false rumors that Nikol Pashinian addressed Bako Sahakian as ‘Mr. Governor’ and try to cinch a tough reaction to that from Artsakh’s military circles. That is to say that they are playing a very dirty game aimed at heightening tensions between Armenia and Artsakh.” It points the finger at Armenia’s former rulers, saying that they latter are desperate to return to power.

(Lilit Harutiunian)