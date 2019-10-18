Senior Government Official Resigns

The head of a government agency regulating Armenia’s real estate market resigned on Friday, citing policy differences and “dilettantism” of senior officials in charge of urban development in the country.

The official, Sarhat Petrosian, is a well-known architect and public figure who was appointed as head of the Cadaster Committee in the wake of last year’s “Velvet Revolution” in which he actively participated. The committee maintains a state registry of real estate and registers property deals.

“I do not agreed with our government’s policy and existing approaches in the area of urban development which I believe encompasses the cadaster sector as well,” Petrosian said in a statement.

“Despite the unprecedented upswing registered in the real estate market [since the revolution] we have regressed in the area of urban development,” he said, accusing the current and former heads of the government’s Urban Development Committee of imitating meaningful activities.

Petrosian complained that he has had only sporadic influence on government policies. “As head of a government agency and urban development architect by education, I can no longer tolerate dilettantism and sectarianism bordering on corruption,” he said.

Petrosian did not give examples of mismanagement alleged by him. He said he will talk about concrete cases “in the future.”

The 37-year-old official also thanked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for appointing him to the post and engineering last year’s “incredible change” in Armenia.

“I continue to regard the changes of 2018 as one of the most important achievements in the modern history of the Armenian people which must be preserved, developed and spread so as to not allow stateless opportunists to discredit or use them for personal welfare,” concluded the statement.

Pashinian’s office did not immediately react to the announcement of Petrosian’s resignation.