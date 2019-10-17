“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that Armenia’s former rulers are very worried about the current authorities’ plans to enact a law allowing them to confiscate “illegally acquired assets.” The law would primarily and retroactively apply to practices of the past decade. “This is apparently the reason why critics regard the law as an additional weapon in the authorities’ hands for unleashing repressions against ‘undesirable’ individuals,” writes the pro-government paper. “The law could indeed prove controversial. But one must acknowledge that not having such a law, allowing a few dozen families to enjoy billions [of dollars] from the state and the people would have much more severe consequences for Armenia.”

“Zhamanak” says that the latest visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone by the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group began right after a summit of Turkic states held in Baku. The paper says that Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the summit to reiterate their “aggressive and bellicose” statements on Karabakh. It says Aliyev also effectively laid claim to Armenia’s Syunik province, potentially setting the stage for a “regional war.” The likelihood of such a war depends on how the United States, Russia and France will respond to Aliyev’s statement, it says.

“Zhoghovurd” notes that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met with Karabakh President Bako Sahakian just before receiving the Minsk Group co-chairs in Yerevan this week. An official press release on the meeting said Pashinian and Sahakian discussed ways of further strengthening links between Armenia and Karabakh. The paper notes that in the meantime Aliyev and Erdogan discussed Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation at a meeting in Baku.

(Lilit Harutiunian)