“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that Armenia must “draw certain conclusions” from the Turkish invasion of northern Syria. “First, it has to be noted that states’ internationally recognized borders are not quite inviolable and their existence is not a security guarantee in itself,” writes the pro-government paper. “Second, a country violating another state’s borders will only face sanctions and tough statements but the international community will not go any farther. And third, big powers see nothing wrong with abandoning their junior allies if they think that is in their interests. Betrayal, immorality and other standards like that are worth something only for the weak.” Armenia, it says, has only two serious security guarantees: a strong army and “flexible and active foreign policy.”

Lragir.am welcomes first-ever talks between the leaders of Armenia and Uzbekistan held on the sidelines of a Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Turkmenistan. The online publication says expanding the circle of Armenia’s foreign partners is a top foreign policy priority for the current Armenian leadership. It stresses the significance of the government’s decision to open Armenian embassies in Israel and Ethiopia.

“Hraparak” reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met on Tuesday with Bako Sahakian, the Nagorno-Karabakh president, in Yerevan. “In recent months there has been so much tension in Armenia’s relationship with Artsakh (Karabakh) that we can only be happy with the very fact of a meeting between the leaders of the two Armenian states,” writes the paper. It hopes that the authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert realize that any friction between them is not good for Armenian national interests.

