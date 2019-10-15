“Haykakan Zhamanak” admits that most Armenians expected “more rapid and more radical changes” when they brought Nikol Pashinian to power in last year’s “Velvet Revolution.” “But even the most disaffected people cannot deny that positive changes have occurred in the country,” writes the paper linked to Pashinian. It says that only former government officials and their allies deny that because not only have they lost their positions and “businesses operating in privileged conditions” but may also end up in prison. It says that they as well as media outlets “lavishly financed” by them are now “poisoning the public consciousness” with false reports and “manipulations.”

“Zhamanak” comments on the Constitutional Court’s refusal to oust its embattled chairman, Hrayr Tovmasian. The paper describes as the decision as a major blow to the pro-government majority in Armenia’s parliament, which appealed to the court’s judges to replace Tovmasian. It says Tovmasian and Armenia’s former leadership thus “achieved a political success and further strengthened their positions in the Constitutional Court.”

Lragir.am welcomes Armenia’s decision to continue its “humanitarian mission” in Syria despite the Turkish military incursion into the country’s northeastern regions mostly controlled by Kurdish forces. “That is also a signal to the involved world powers and regional players about Yerevan’s determination and predictability as a partner,” writes the pro-Western publication. “At the same time that it allows Armenia to expect from partner entities adequate predictability towards Armenian interests and security in the new realities in the region which has entered a turbulent phase.”

“Zhoghovurd” says the Turkish invasion is part of Ankara’s continuing efforts to “weaken Syria” and expand its regional influence. “The aim is to realize the Turkish dream to bring their country at the forefront of the Middle East,” writes the paper.

