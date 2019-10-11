Lragir.am speculates that Turkey may eventually regret its military incursion into Syria criticized by many countries. The publication says the operation is part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to shore up his domestic political positions. It says this is creating both new challenges and opportunities for Armenia.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” comments on retired Karabakh General Vitaly Balasanian’s latest verbal attacks on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. In particular, Balasanian said earlier this week that the Sasna Tsrer party, whose members seized a police station in Yerevan in 2016, is a terrorist organization which is now acting as Pashinian’s “military wing.” He threatened to “physically destroy” Sasna Tsrer if it attempts to attack “me, our people, our state, statehood, borders and Artsakh’s authorities.” The pro-government paper says that Balasanian presented “inaccurate facts” and drew “inaccurate conclusions” from them and that his threats were primarily addressed to Pashinian.

“Fortunately, the dominant view in Armenia and Artsakh is that the main guarantee of the security of the two Armenian states is our unity and any attempt to undermine it must be prevented in the most resolute way,” the paper goes on. This is why, it says, Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) is “dealing with this issue.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)