“Zhoghovurd” complains that it remains unclear why Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian fired the heads of Armenia’s Police and National Security Service (NSS) just two months after promoting them to the rank of general. “The prime minister’s silence on this issue is bewildering, to say the least,” writes the paper. “Maybe the reasons [for the sackings] are so deep that Pashinian does not find it expedient to disclose them.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” dismisses a petition by sympathizers of former President Robert Kocharian’s describing him as a political prisoner and calling for his release from prison. The paper linked to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian claims that Kocharian had “rigged documents and elections to become president,” amassed “enormous wealth” while in power and ordered a deadly crackdown on oppositions protesters before handing over power to his preferred successor, Serzh Sarkisian. It laughs off the petitioners’ claim that Kocharian’s release would help to “restore social solidarity.” It says there was no such solidarity when Kocharian ruled the country.

“Zhamanak” says that Kocharian responded to that petition with a statement released from prison. The paper scoffs at the statement. It also says that Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to live up to Kocharian supporters’ expectations when he attended the October 1 summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan. It says that even though Putin met with Kocharian’s wife Bella at the Russian Embassy in Yerevan Kocharian’s future was not on the agenda of his visit to Armenia.

“Aravot” says that the holding of the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan is an “important event” for Armenia. The paper says the forum served as a “platform for discussing ideas for the future.”

