“Zhamanak” attacks several dozen former officials and public figures who issued on Monday a joint statement calling for former President Robert Kocharian’s release from prison. The paper extremely critical of Kocharian says their appeal is an attempt to “mobilize” groups and individual Armenians that are unhappy with last year’s “Velvet Revolution.” It also contends that Kocharian has failed to form a broad-based opposition coalition promised by him earlier this year. “The public relations campaign has clearly gained more momentum but in the political sense there is no united opposition,” it says.

“Hraparak” hails the holding of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) and other international events in Armenia. “Even if this congress gives Armenia no tangible results in the form of agreements and programs, even if a lot of money is spent from our budget on the organization of the congress, any person entering the country, be it a tourist or IT professional, will bring and take something back with them,” argues the paper. “Not to mention money spent by them in our country. Such events and especially the spectacular [WCIT-related] concert organized in [Yerevan’s] Republic Square will leave their mark on our mindset, worldview and taste.”

“Zhoghovurd” also welcomes the WCIT forum in Yerevan while lamenting the fact that global Internet giants such as Google, Facebook or YouTube have no offices in Armenia. “These companies tend to have representatives in countries with large markets and potential profits,” writes the paper.

(Lilit Harutiunian)