Kim Kardashian Reaffirms Desire To Do Business In Armenia

American reality-television star Kim Kardashian confirmed that she is considering manufacturing her shapewear line or other products in Armenia as she attended on Tuesday an international conference held in Yerevan.

“I’m definitely talking to a few major Armenian investors about hopefully trying to figure out a factory for my shapewear and about trying to figure out what kind of factories you have that I can manufacture products in here,” Kardashian told reporters.

“We are working on that on this trip,” she said. “I have a meeting tonight actually to talk about it. That’s something that’s really important to me.”

“I’d definitely love working with Armenian businesses and companies that are based out here and my dream would be to open up a SKIMS [shapewear] factory here in Armenia and, if not, something else. I really want to,” added Kardashian.

Kardashian pledged late last month to explore business opportunities in her ancestral homeland in response to an appeal from an Armenian-American lobby group which noted that SKIMS items are already produced in Turkey.

The 38-year-old mother of four was visiting Armenia for the second time in four years to attend the latest World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT). Interviewed on stage by fellow businesswoman Magdalena Yesil, she spoke about her social media and business experiences and offered advice to female entrepreneurs.

Kardashian also said: “When I heard they were holding a tech conference in Armenia I couldn’t say yes fast enough. It was the best excuse to come here again.”

The two women were later joined by three other panelists, including Alexis Ohanian, the Armenian-American co-founder of the Reddit social media platform.

Kardashian, who often states her pride in being of Armenian descent, arrived in Armenia together with her older sister Kourtney and their children. The latter were baptized on Monday at the main cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church located in the town of Echmiadzin.

"No special ceremony has taken place,” said Father Vahram Melikian, a spokesman for the church’s Mother See. “Like all other families, they were registered in advance and came here as scheduled."

In 2015, Kardashian baptized her eldest daughter, North, in an Armenian church in Jerusalem.

Speaking at the WCIT session, she said: “I had to bring my [three] kids because just being in Armenia … being able to bring my sister Kourtney, who had never been here before, all of our children, and getting the opportunity to baptize them yesterday here in Armenia means everything to us. We’ll have these memories forever.”