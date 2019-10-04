Kocharian Undergoes Another Medical Checkup

Armenia’s jailed former President Robert Kocharian underwent on Thursday a medical examination in a hospital in Yerevan for the second time in less than a week.

A spokeswoman for Armenia’s penitentiary service said on Friday that Kocharian was taken back to prison after being examined at the Izmirlian Medical Center. The official, Nona Navikian, declined to say whether he has health problems.

Kocharian was already taken to the private hospital on Monday. One of his lawyers, Hayk Alumian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian’s service that he was not examined in full and therefore needed another checkup.

Alumian also said that he cannot comment on Kocharian’s health status because the results of the checkup are not yet known.

The 65-year-old ex-president, who ruled Armenia from 1998-2008, is a keen sportsman known for his healthy lifestyle and love of physical activity.

Kocharian, who was arrested again in June, currently stands trial on coup and corruption charges mostly stemming from the 2008 post-election violence in Yerevan. He rejects them as politically motivated.