“Yerevan’s tough position on the Karabakh issue has created serious problems for Russia and Azerbaijan,” claims Lragir.am. “With negotiations frozen, the Russian plan can only be realized in a military way, which is also controversial and could blow up not only Azerbaijan but also Russia.” The publication speculates that this is what Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan will probably be discussing in Sochi on Thursday. It says Putin will also brief Aliyev on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says Putin proved wrong Pashinian detractors who had claimed that he will not attend the summit or avoid a bilateral meeting with the Armenian prime minister. The pro-government paper also slams them for playing up the significance of Putin’s meeting in Yerevan with former President Robert Kocharian’s wife Bella. It says that Armenians who did well during Kocharian’s rule now hope that thanks to Russia the former president will not only be freed from jail but also return to power.

“Zhoghovurd” reports on the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) Party’s decision not to back government efforts to oust the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasian. “There have been many meetings between Pashinian and [BHK leader Gagik] Tsarukian of late,” writes the paper. “It looks like they have not managed to reach a common denominator on this issue. And so the real fight between the BHK and [Pashinian’s] My Step got underway yesterday.” It recalls that one year ago the BHK already joined the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia in challenging Pashinian in the parliament. That development precipitated the holding of snap parliamentary elections in December.

(Lilit Harutiunian)