“Aravot” says that Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in Tuesday’s Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan despite “ominous” predictions made by critics of the Armenian government. “Those who claimed the opposite and probably rejoiced at that prospect two or three weeks ago will certainly not say ‘Sorry, we were wrong,’” writes the paper. It says this is sad because political affiliations and positions must not be placed above Armenia’s international standing and national interests. The holding of the EEU summit in Armenia and Putin’s as well as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s participation in it are “positive facts for us,” it says.

Lragir.am says that Putin underlined “the strategic character of Russian-Armenian relations” at his meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian held on Tuesday. He said that those relations have been cemented by the “centuries-old history of contacts between our peoples.” Putin also thanked Pashinian for “good results” of the EEU summit. The publication says these statements disproved claims made by former Armenian officials and other critics of the current government in the run-up to the summit.

“Zhamanak” says that the existing situation in Armenia is profoundly at odds with what is happening in Russia and other EEU member states. “After the Velvet Revolution Armenia is really interested in the entrenchment of a democratic value system, anti-corruption policies and the formation of a legal governance system,” writes the paper. “On the other hand, other EEU member states have their own internal sociopolitical realities and systems based on totalitarianism, autocracy, corruption, and that is not a secret.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)