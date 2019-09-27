Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘Big Plans’ For Armenia

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has pledged to explore the possibility of manufacturing her new shapewear line in Armenia and other business opportunities during her upcoming trip to the country.

Kardashian has been invited to participate as a “special keynote speaker” and panelist in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) that will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9. The forum is expected to bring together 2,500 tech professionals from more than 70 countries.

“I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future,” Kardashian said late on Thursday.

“I’ve been working extremely hard on this matter and hope my trip to Armenia will bring some amazing news because I have big plans!” the Armenian-American celebrity added in a series of tweets.

She was responding to a September 25 appeal from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) posted on Twitter. The lobby group praised Kardashian for championing U.S. recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey.

The ANCA also said: “We saw that you are making some @skims products in Turkey. Please consider making them in Armenia which is known for great craftsmanship & service.”

“We consulted with experts and searched globally for the best in class options, some which was found in Turkey,” replied Kardashian. “We believe strongly against discrimination of any kind; against anyone or any nation based on the past.”

She stressed that she remains “very passionate” about Armenian genocide recognition.

The ANCA appeared satisfied with her response. “We look forward to your upcoming trip to Armenia,” it said.

It will be Kardashian’s second trip to Armenia. The 38-year-old first visited her ancestral homeland in April 2015 together with her husband and rapper Kanye West and sister Khloe.