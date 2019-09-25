Former Armenian Defense Minister Indicted

Vigen Sargsian, a former Armenian defense minister who was the former ruling Republican Party’s top candidate in last year’s general elections, has been charged with abuse of power, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Investigative Committee claimed that Sargsian violated government rules for the distribution of government-funded housing to Armenian army officers and their families when he served as defense minister.

In a statement, the law-enforcement agency said that in January 2018 Sargsian personally allocated 29 apartments to families, bypassing a Defense Ministry commission which is supposed to make such decisions. It said he also ordered the commission to give other apartments to servicemen chosen by him.

Sargsian was indicted on two counts of abuse of power punishable by heavy fines and up to four years in prison, said the statement.

The committee added that it has sent the case to another law-enforcement body, the Special Investigative Service, for further investigation. It did not specify whether it will seek or recommend the former minister’s arrest.

Neither Sargsian nor the Republican Party (HHK) immediately reacted to the announcement. The HHK, which is headed by former President Serzh Sarkisian, has previously accused the current Armenian authorities of prosecuting former senior officials for political reasons.



Sargsian, 44, worked as a top aide to Serzh Sarkisian before being appointed as defense minister in October 2016. He was widely regarded as the latter’s potential successor.

The former president was forced to resign in April 2018 amid nationwide anti-government street protests led by Nikol Pashinian. Vigen Sargsian stepped down immediately after Pashinian was elected prime minister in May 2018.

Sargsian was named the HHK’s first deputy chairman in November and topped the party’s list of candidates in the snap parliamentary elections held the following month. During the election campaign he strongly criticized Pashinian’s government and portrayed the HHK as the only political force that can hold it in check.

Pashinian’s My Step bloc won the polls by a landslide, whereas the former ruling party narrowly failed to clear a 5 percent vote threshold to enter Armenia’s new parliament.

Earlier this year Sargsian reportedly moved to the United States for post-graduate studies. The former minister holds a master’s degree from the U.S. Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He taught international relations and public administration at the American University of Armenia form 2001-2011.