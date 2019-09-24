Lragir.am comments on the death of former police chief Hayk Harutiunian, saying that he played a major role in the 2008 post-election crackdown on the Armenian opposition but was not indicted in a criminal investigation into those events launched last year. “Even the media seemed to have forgotten about him,” writes the publication. “He will now posthumously become a subject of media attention and they will definitely start attributing to him facts which Harutiunian will not be able to deny or confirm.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s visit to the United States is unprecedented in view of his calls for closer ties between Armenia and its worldwide Diaspora made in Los Angeles. “This visit will be discussed a lot and we will see its concrete results,” writes the paper controlled by Pashinian. “There will be both extremely positive comments and discontent and criticism. But there is already one eye-catching thing. Namely, the big contrast between issues brought up in Nikol Pashinian’s speeches and reactions of his opponents in Armenia. Simply put, we are now witnessing a struggle between national interests and huge financial resources previously accumulated at the expense of national interests.”

“Aravot” takes issue with statements made by former Presidents Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s independence marked on September 21. The paper says that Kocharian and Sarkisian were wrong to mention current political issues in the country in their statements. But it also describes as “unacceptable” current officials’ vicious reaction to those statements. It says they should have respected “state ethics” and showed more restraint. “The tone of the official reactions was not solid,” concludes the paper.

(Lilit Harutiunian)