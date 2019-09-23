Another U.S. Presidential Hopeful Vows Armenian Genocide Recognition

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has reaffirmed her strong support for U.S. recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Ottoman Turkey.

Warren also vowed to help “strengthen the U.S.-Armenia relationship” when she congratulated the Armenian Assembly of America on the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s independence marked on Saturday.

“I believe that if we do not recognize the horrors of the past, we risk those horrors being repeated in the future,” she wrote in a letter publicized by the Assembly on Monday. “That is why I am an original cosponsor of a bipartisan Senate resolution that recognizes the Armenian Genocide and encourages widespread education of this tragedy.”

“I was honored to speak at the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day centennial ceremony in April 2015 at the Armenian Heritage Park in Boston, and I will continue supporting efforts to bring recognition to the genocide,” added the senator from Massachusetts, a U.S. state with a sizable Armenian community.

Warren is one of the main candidates vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month showed her solidifying her status as a top contender behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Biden likewise wrote to the Assembly and another Armenian-American lobby group last week, saying that the United States must officially recognize the Armenian genocide “once and for all.” He too had cosponsored a genocide resolution in the U.S. Senate in the past.