“Zhoghovurd” says that Artur Vanetsian, the former director of the National Security Service (NSS), was one of the most influential members of Armenia’s current leadership who had direct access to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. “He is the one who made officials in the new Armenia get their act together,” writes the paper. “In Armenia’s history there have probably been no precedents of officials of this caliber to resign from their post with such emphases. The reason for Vanetsian’s resignation is known to Pashinian. They arrived at this point by mutual consent.”

“Zhamanak” emphasizes Vanetsian’s statement critical of Pashinian. “In other words, he is not just talking about his objections to the course of governance,” writes the paper. “In that context he is bringing up the issue of ‘officer’s honor.’” It says Vanetsian thus raised the bar very high for the next head of the NSS who has not yet been named by Pashinian.

“One can always make staff changes but there are two conditions for doing that,” writes “Hraparak.” “The departing official must be a failure and the incoming one a bit better than their predecessor. And if the head of the National Security Service is replaced -- especially at such a complicated time, namely on the eve of the Eurasian Economic Union summit [in Yerevan] and the prime minister’s visit to the U.S. – then it means that a major conflict within the government had brewed up.”

“Aravot” says that Armenians have never been given clear explanations for the sackings or resignations of high-ranking state officials. “In Soviet times there was a standard explanation: because of health problems,” says the paper. “All officials who have resigned since 1991 seem to be physically healthy. As for what differences they had with the ruling group and the country’s leader in particular, that becomes clear only if the dismissed officials launch a political struggle against the authorities.” So one can only speculate about the reasons for Vanetsian’s departure, concludes the paper.

