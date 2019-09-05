“Zhamanak” says that Wednesday’s ruling by Armenia’s Constitutional Court means that the latest legal battle between former President Robert Kocharian and the Armenian authorities ended in a “draw.” The paper says the ruling at the same time intensified conflicting interpretations of the Kocharian case and left “no clues for the settlement” of this legal conundrum.

“Hraparak” says that the ruling triggered a new “wave of emotions” in Armenia. “Some are delighted while others see a tragedy, even though there seems to be no reason to be ecstatic or suffer,” comments the paper. “Especially given that it is still not clear whether or not the country’s most important prisoner will be freed as a result of this decision.” It says that “the society would not gain anything” from Kocharian’s remaining behind bars or being released.

Lragir.am dismisses growing concerns over Russian-Armenian relations voiced by opposition figures in Armenia. The pro-Western publication insists that “by and large nothing has changed” in those relations and that “Russia is continuing its traditional policy towards Armenia.” “Only some circumstances have changed,” it says. It argues that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government is sticking to Russian-Armenian treaties. “It’s just that unlike the former [Armenian] authorities, Yerevan has started bringing up problems that had always existed,” concludes the publication.

“Aravot” sees growing signs of discord within Armenia’s ruling political team. The paper points to conflicting views expressed by various government officials and pro-government lawmakers on at least two major issues: the Amulsar mining project and ratification of the controversial Istanbul Convention. “In effect, [government decisions on] both issues have been postponed but, as they say, the fallout is lingering on,” it says in an editorial. “The issues are different in the procedural sense. The former is not in the parliamentarians’ domain while the latter requires a vote by the National Assembly.”

