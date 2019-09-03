“Zhamanak” comments on the impending Constitutional Court hearings on the legality of coup charges leveled against former President Robert Kocharian. The paper suggests that if the court declares those charges unconstitutional either Kocharian will have to be released from prison or the authorities will refuse to comply with the court’s decision. “At any rate, any decision by the Constitutional Court will at least open a new page in the internal political situation,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that Monday’s official celebrations of the 28th anniversary of Nagorno-Karabakh’s declaration of independence were marred by a number of “irresponsible statements” that unsettled many people in Karabakh and Armenia. In particular, Vitaly Balasanian, a retired army general and former top aide to Karabakh President Bako Sahakian, accused the Armenian government of meddling in Karabakh’s internal affairs by sending observers to local elections that will be held there this month. The paper says Balasanian’s claim provoked “equally ludicrous” statements by some government supporters in Armenia. “As if that was not enough, several senior Karabakh officials led by Bako Sahakian congratulated Robert Kocharian [on his birthday anniversary] publicly and with a lot of pomp,” it goes on, adding that the congratulations also undermined “the Armenia-Artsakh unity.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports on a “final” split within the Yerkir Tsirani party of Zaruhi Postanjian, an outspoken politician who has challenged both the current and former Armenian authorities. The paper says that virtually all of Postanjian’s well-known associates have left the party “little by little” and Yerkir Tsirani is now “gradually leaving the political arena.” “And Zaruhi Postanjian seems to be getting back to her former profession: legal practice,” it says, adding that Yerkir Tsirani will either become a “one-person party” or simply be disbanded. The paper sees a lack of clear ideology as the main reason for the party’s collapse. Many other Armenian parties have proved short-lived for the same reason, according to it.

(Lilit Harutiunian)