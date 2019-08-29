“Haykakan Zhamanak” is disappointed with opposition and media reactions to the arrest of Gagik Khachatrian, a former finance minister accused of corruption. In particular, the pro-government paper laughs off claims that Khachatrian’s arrest is a ploy designed to distract the public from government plans to allow mining operations at the Amulsar gold deposit and that more such “scandalous” arrests will be made if the situation becomes more tense. “The most pathetic thing is that the authorities are faulted for taking positive steps,” it says. “Exposing abuses committed in the past and recovering damages caused to the state are definitely positive steps from the standpoint of both state and public interests.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports on Wednesday’s meeting of the parliamentary group of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance. The paper says that My Step lawmakers disagreeing with some government policies were warned that they have to be “guided by the majority’s views.” “In other words, if the majority decides something the few dissenting parliament deputies [from My Step] must vote for it,” it says. “In other words, they are attempting to pressure dissenters within the parliament faction.”

“Past” says that Pashinian has turned down an invitation to participate in an upcoming international economic forum in Poland. “The aim of the forum is to create a favorable environment for developing political and economic cooperation between the European Union’s member and partner states,” writes the paper. “It is not clear why the invitation was declined.” It notes in this regard that the Russian government will host a similar gathering at around the same time.

“Zhamanak” reports that it is still not clear whether Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will accept Pashinian’s invitation to attend a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states that will be held in Yerevan in October. The paper says that Rouhani’s presence would give the summit an “unprecedented significance.” It speculates Rouhani will travel to Yerevan only if “very concrete economic” issues are on the summit agenda. “Will Yerevan manage to set it?” it asks.

(Anush Mkrtchian)