Lragir.am says that the dispute over the Amulsar gold mining project marks the start of a “new political phase” in Armenia which will lead to realignments in the Armenian police scene. “There is talk of the formation of new opposition, including from within the authorities,” writes the publication. “How substantiated are these assertions? A lot depends on further developments over the Amulsar issue.” It says the issue is exploited not only by Armenia’s former leadership and its political allies.

1in.am says that although some members of the pro-government majority in the Armenian parliament make no secret of their opposition to the Amulsar project it is still too early to say whether this could cause a serious rift within Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance. “The issue has become a subject of courteous, polite and respectful but still public debates among members of that majority,” writes the publication. “They go as far to trade subtle accusations and rebukes. In all likelihood, it’s about time that all deputies from My Step’s parliamentary faction expressed a position on not only Amulsar but also chances of snap parliamentary elections.”

“The fact is that the people gave Nikol Pashinian and his political team a mandate to be guided not by personal or partisan but national interests when governing the country,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “It is evident that the reopening of Amulsar [mine] does not stem from his personal interests. Nor does it stem from the interests of the political force headed by him. They even speak about the possibility of a split within that force.” The paper linked to Pashinian insists that “state interests” are the most important factor behind his current and future decisions relating to Amulsar. It says the prime minister is mindful of those decisions’ negative impact on his approval ratings.

(Lilit Harutiunian)