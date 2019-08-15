Lragir.am comments on fresh skirmishes on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan which left one Armenian soldier wounded. “All this happened when Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was in Armenia,” writes the pro-Western publication. It says that during their meetings with Patrushev Armenian officials again expressed concern over Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan.

“Aravot” reports that an international economic forum will be held in Yerevan on September 30 during a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The conference will focus on ways of utilizing “the transit potential of the Eurasian continent.” “It is expected that the conference will discuss pressing issues related to transport and logistics in the continent, prospects for the development by regional states of new and large-scale infrastructure projects and the implementation of projects that are already being implemented,” writes the paper. It says that with this conference Pashinian hopes to make the EEU summit more “lively.” He has invited the president of Iran and the prime minister of Singapore to the summit for the same purpose, according to the paper. “One should now wait and see how Russia reacts to official Yerevan’s efforts,” it says.

“Hraparak” predicts a “heated autumn” for members of Armenia’s parliament which is now in summer recess. In particular, the says, the National Assembly has to debate and pass several dozen bills envisaged by Armenia’s Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union. One of those bills calls for major structural changes within the Armenian police.

